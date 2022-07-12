Pacers vs. Pistons: Summer League Game Thread

The Summer Pacers play their third game in Vegas on Tuesday night when they face the Summer Pistons.

The Pacers are now 1-1 in Summer League action and will likely add a new face to the mix against the Pistons. Aaron Nesmith has been with the team the past couple of days and was cleared to actually play after Malcolm Brogdon passed a physical to complete the trade with Boston.

With Chris Duarte no longer expected to play, after a solid showing in the first game, Nesmith can slide right into the open minutes as yet another, 6’5-ish guard/forward next to Bennedict Mathurin.

As for the Pistons, they have been playing without rookie, and local legend, Jaden Ivey due to a sprained ankle. Fellow rookie Jalen Duren should present some quality matchup challenges for Isaiah Jackson and the other Pacers front court players.

(Required Disclaimer: It’s summer league.)

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBA TV

Rosters: Pacers Pistons

