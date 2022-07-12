Pacers Links: Aaron Nesmith joins Pacers in Vegas. Is Deandre Ayton next?

Stop me if you’ve heard this: The Pacers are close to signing DeAndre Ayton to an offer sheet OR ready to pull the trigger on a sign-and-trade for the Suns’ big man.

For several days now, NBA national reporters have repeated that scenario, continuing to imply the big move is imminent. Yet, here we are.

One issue holding up the potential move, was finalizing the deal sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics. With Brogdon now in Boston saying ‘hi’ to the locals and Aaron Nesmith in Vegas saying ‘hi’ to his new teammates, the Ayton watch is back in focus.

So we wait...

Meanwhile, the Summer Pacers are back in action on Tuesday night, possibly with Nesmith, as James Boyd reports. JB and Scott Agness have given Pacers fans some boots on the ground reporting in Vegas which has been nice, so check out their Twitter feeds (James Boyd, Scott Agness) for the past several days where they have stories linked and other little nuggets like this:

I asked #Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin if he thought the alley-oop he threw Isaiah Jackson was too far:



“Nah, nah. I seen Isaiah jump, I said, ‘OK, I’mma just gonna throw the ball in the air.’ He gonna be able to go get it. … First of many!” —> https://t.co/aV8Zmv7kys pic.twitter.com/bJ6eIJBGyD — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 11, 2022

Check out the links and share your thoughts in the comments as we wait for more news to break.

Game Rewind (Summer League): Pacers 96, Kings 103 | NBA.com

Sources: NBA board of governors expected to vote to make play-in tournament permanent - ESPN

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith joins team after Malcolm Brogdon passes physical

Domantas Sabonis reflects on being traded from Pacers to Kings

Pacers' Oshae Brissett discusses contract, Tyrese Haliburton, rapping?

Seven Observations on Chet Holmgren, James Wiseman, and NBA Summer League - The Ringer

Pacers Summer League: Slow start, Chris Duarte sits and Keegan Murray leads Kings to win

Q&A with Terry Taylor: On his contract guarantee, growth and running his own race

What’s the holdup on Ayton and Indiana? - Bright Side Of The Sun

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton has connection to Sacramento fans, not Kings

Young Canadian duo ready to help lead Pacers’ rebuild - TSN.ca

The Lakers unsuccessfully pursued a ‘multiplayer deal’ with Pacers – Dave McMenamin | NBA on ESPN - YouTube

Indiana Pacers: Mathurin is better than LeBron, and more SL overreactions