Pacers vs. Kings: Summer League Game Thread

The Summer Pacers return to action in Vegas on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Summer Kings. (Required Disclaimer: It’s summer league)

After a feel-good debut against the Hornets on Friday, the Pacers will face a Kings team which has played several summer league games and has been riding an impressive showing by No. 4 overall pick, Keegan Murray. No doubt, Bennedict Mathurin will be dialed in and ready to show out once again, after an impressive 23-point effort in the Pacers’ first game.

As a whole, the Pacers were dialed in for their first game which led to plenty of fun as they rolled past the Summer Hornets. We’ll see how the Pacers respond once again, let alone which players will be in the rotation as the summer showcase continues.

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Rosters: Pacers Kings

Share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments!