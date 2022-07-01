NBA Free Agency: Rubio signs with Cavs, Pacers waiting for dominoes to fall

NBA free agency news has been breaking all week, much well before the Thursday 6 p.m. ET start of the free agency period. Remember when tampering used to be discussed?

The biggest news of the week was Kevin Durant reportedly demanding a trade from the Nets which broke Thursday morning and essentially clogged the free agent toilet. Putting together a blockbuster trade to certain teams will take much more than a plunger for Brooklyn who don’t have to bow to a deal they don’t want.

So with many teams suddenly trying to see what kind of offer they can put forth for KD, teams who may be interested in dealing for say, Malcolm Brogdon now need to wait and see how the dominoes fall with Durant.

Tyus Jones staying with Memphis was a bonus for the Pacers, leaving teams like Minnesota and Washington still looking for point guard help, although the Wiz seemed to sign enough low-cost guards yesterday to bail on the idea of Brogdon.

The Pacers did lose a player on the roster Friday morning with reports that Ricky Rubio will sign with Cleveland, the team that traded him to the Pacers last year after his season ended due to injury. Rubio spent his time with the Pacers in Spain rehabbing and getting ready for the upcoming season.

The Pacers could still get something in return if the Cavs want to add another player thus wanting to turn the Rubio deal into a sign and trade which could net the Pacers someone like local legend Dylan Windler and a second round pick. Regardless, the most value Rubio can offer the Pacers is helping that Cavs team make the playoffs next season to secure the Pacers their top pick which is protected though pick No. 14.

As Woj indicated, the Cavs were on their way to a solid playoff season before Rubio was injured. Things started falling apart after that with more injuries and the team sliding into the play-in game where they faded into the lottery.

