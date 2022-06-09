Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 10 option

The vote for the No. 9 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board was a landslide with Duke’s AJ Griffin securing 56 percent of the vote. What appeared to be a battle between Griffin and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis turned out to be no contest with Davis finishing a distant second with 26 percent of the vote.

Will the 10 spot be Davis’ time? He is now the last scoring wing standing as athletic forwards and bigs enter the fray. Speaking of bigs, Jalen Duren out of Memphis will be added to the ballot for the 10th pick.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 10 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first nine players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 10 player on the Pacers draft board Johnny Davis, F - Duke

Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor

Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL)

Tari Eason, F - LSU

Jalen Duren, C - Memphis vote view results 46% Johnny Davis, F - Duke (58 votes)

17% Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor (22 votes)

9% Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL) (12 votes)

16% Tari Eason, F - LSU (21 votes)

8% Jalen Duren, C - Memphis (11 votes) 124 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 11 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: