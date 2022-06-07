Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 8 option

The vote for the No. 7 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board was all about Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin. It was simply the sweet shooter’s time, as Mathurin dominated the vote with 52 percent giving him the nod.

Mathurin would be a solid get for the Pacers in this draft, kind of the Keegan Murray of guards in this draft. Safe and solid for his position, if not as dynamic as an Ivey or Sharpe. Oh, and that jumper! Nice.

So now, we move on to the No. 8 slot, adding some international flavor by popular demand with Ousmane Dieng, a French forward who played in New Zealand’s NBL. This vote should be interesting with more diversified skill sets among the five remaining players.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 8 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first seven players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 8 player on the Pacers draft board Dyson Daniels, F - G League

AJ Griffin, F - Duke

Johnny Davis, G - Wisconsin

Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor

Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand vote view results 40% Dyson Daniels, F - G League (106 votes)

36% AJ Griffin, F - Duke (95 votes)

13% Johnny Davis, G - Wisconsin (36 votes)

3% Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor (8 votes)

5% Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (14 votes) 259 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 9 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: