Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 7 option

The vote for the No. 6 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board exposed the challenging decision that may face the Pacers front office with several similar players having a variety of pros and cons. Shaedon Sharpe ultimately won the vote with 38 percent to edge out Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin who garnered 34 percent.

Sharpe is a mystery to fans because he didn’t play at Kentucky, but was a top player in his class before moving up and the ceiling on his game is quite high considering he already possesses a nice perimeter shot and athleticism to get to the rim as building blocks for his development.

If the Pacers do take Sharpe, they would surely have done their due diligence off the court to eliminate any concerns with how things played out in Kentucky which created all kinds of chatter and rumors from the Big Blue faithful. But if the kid can just play, he could be the franchise changing player the Pacers are hunting for.

So now, we move on to the No. 7 slot, adding a different type of player in Jeremy Sochan for those hungry for an athletic, defensive-minded option.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 7 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first six players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 7 player on the Pacers draft board Dyson Daniels, F - G League

AJ Griffin, F - Duke

Bennedict Mathurin, G - Arizona

Johnny Davis, G - Wisconsin

Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor vote view results 15% Dyson Daniels, F - G League (24 votes)

22% AJ Griffin, F - Duke (36 votes)

48% Bennedict Mathurin, G - Arizona (76 votes)

10% Johnny Davis, G - Wisconsin (17 votes)

2% Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor (4 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 8 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: