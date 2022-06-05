Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 6 options

Let’s get it on!!!

Time to slot the No. 6 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board which barring a trade will be the player the Pacers select. While the order of the top five may have varied from the status quo, chalk eventually prevailed with Keegan Murray earning 50 percent of the vote to land in the No. 5 slot.

That leaves the Pacers with several seemingly comparable wing options to choose from as we add Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin to the list for this go around.

So, who ya got?

As this plays out, it is easy to see why the Pacers may want to trade up or down if they can acquire additional value in the form of picks or players (if going down) and still land a solid player in this group of the next six or seven players.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers take with the No. 6 pick minus the first five players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 6 player on the Pacers draft board Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky

Dyson Daniels, F - G League

AJ Griffin, F - Duke

Bennedict Mathurin, G - Arizona

Johnny Davis, G - Wisconsin vote view results 0% Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky (0 votes)

0% Dyson Daniels, F - G League (0 votes)

0% AJ Griffin, F - Duke (0 votes)

100% Bennedict Mathurin, G - Arizona (3 votes)

0% Johnny Davis, G - Wisconsin (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 7 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: