Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 5 option

The IC NBA Draft Board for the Pacers has finally added Chet Holmgren, the dynamic, long and very thin big man from Gonzaga. Holmgren finished with 39 percent of the vote with Iowa’s Keegan Murray trailing close behind with 35 percent of the vote.

Will Murray maintain that voting momentum to land in the No. 5 slot?

Considered a safe pick, Murray does bring the size and skill combo the Pacers could use at the forward spot. Although not yet 22 years old, his age makes him far less of a home run swing than others on the list now.

Speaking of the list, we now add Bennedict Mathurin to the ballot, the dynamic swingman from Arizona who made the most beautiful clutch jumper in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Again, to being with, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, not the player you think will be available at No. 6. Vote as if the Pacers have the fifth pick with the first four players off the board.

Poll Vote for the No. 5 player on the Pacers draft board Keegan Murray, F - Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky

Dyson Daniels, F - G League

AJ Griffin, F - Duke

Bennedict Mathurin, G - Arizona vote view results 45% Keegan Murray, F - Iowa (83 votes)

19% Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky (36 votes)

5% Dyson Daniels, F - G League (10 votes)

6% AJ Griffin, F - Duke (12 votes)

22% Bennedict Mathurin, G - Arizona (40 votes) 181 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 6 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

