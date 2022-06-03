Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 4 option

The IC NBA Draft Board for the Pacers has quickly dispatched with the status quo, electing Purdue’s Jaden Ivey over Chet Holmgren. For Pacers fans, this isn’t a big surprise having just come off several years of double-big talk, analysis, frustration. Unless Myles Turner is moved, adding another big guy to the mix doesn’t seem as fun as the high flying Ivey and what his dynamic game could develop into over time.

Ivey earned 39 percent of the vote with Holmgren closing strong with 31 percent of the vote. As the fourth option, Holmgren has tons of value but there are additional young home run swings available to take with the remaining players.

Things continue to get interesting when trying to add a player. I had Benedict Mathurin in mind, but more comments called for AJ Griffin, so Griffin it is!

Again, to being with, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, not the player you think will be available at No. 6. Vote as if the Pacers have the third pick with the first three players off the board.

Poll Vote for the No. 4 player on the Pacers draft board Chet Holmgren, PF/C - Gonzaga

Keegan Murray, F - Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky

Dyson Daniels, F - G League

AJ Griffin, F - Duke vote view results 36% Chet Holmgren, PF/C - Gonzaga (92 votes)

36% Keegan Murray, F - Iowa (91 votes)

13% Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky (33 votes)

4% Dyson Daniels, F - G League (11 votes)

9% AJ Griffin, F - Duke (24 votes) 251 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 5 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: