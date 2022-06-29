Survey: What kind of veteran presence do Pacers need during rebuild?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indiana Pacers fans and fans across the country.

The youth movement is officially on for the Indiana Pacers with a growing group of 25 and under players comprising key spots on the roster as they build for the future.

Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Andrew Nembhard are all in those long-term plans at this point. Additionally, the Pacers hope to include Stix Smith, Kendall Brown and Oshae Brissett in various roles, not to mention Terry Taylor and Duane Washington, Jr..

Obviously, that’s ten youngish players, some of whom proved last year that they can play in the NBA, but moreso in a supporting role at best. There is much work to do to fill out the top of the rotation for the future.

The tricky part is how to push the young key player, particularly Hali, Mathurin, Duarte and Jackson to develop and have success while growing their games even if, as a group they aren’t ready for prime time yet.

So that leads me to the veteran presence the team needs to get through this season to play a strong role while still allowing the young players to get their development reps.

Myles Turner is most likely the smartest choice since he remains young enough to be included with this group despite his seven years of NBA experience. Chad Buchanan has said the team isn’t actively looking to trade Myles, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be moved for the right deal that could help bolster that future lineup.

T.J. Warren hasn’t played in the past couple of years, but rolls out of bed every morning as an elite NBA scoring threat. He also fills a positional need the Pacers have at forward who could fit nicely with the young backcourt players. Having a finisher like TJW would certainly help Haliburton’s development (not to mention make for some fun for fans).

Buddy Hield can play a similar role of finishing what Haliburton or other set up, although his position clogs the development minutes available for Mathruin and Duarte. Still, Buddy is under contract and can offer the veteran pro example for the young guys.

Vote on who you think can best help the Pacers this season.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/IC87Q6/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.