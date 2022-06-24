 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draft Recap: Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Kendall Brown

Pacers Podcast

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin breakdown all things draft night, with fresh deep dives on the newest Pacers as well as some thoughts on the Pacers who remain on the roster.

Be sure to check out our podcast with Zach Milner breaking down the game of Bennedict Mathurin in case you missed it and read our breakdown as well!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stock-up-stock-down-bennedict-mathurin-with-zach-milner/id1476566116?i=1000563859135

Topics:

  • Bennedict Mathurin as the most Rick Carlisle player available at No. 6
  • Thought process in selecting Andrew Nembhard at No. 31
  • Taking a swing on Kendall Brown
  • Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, not traded — yet
  • Have the Pacers finally picked a direction?
  • The ever-growing collection of point guards
  • So... about the defense
  • Building the team to play fast
  • More

