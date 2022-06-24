Pacers trade for 48th pick, select Kendall Brown

The Indiana Pacers remained active in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, trading for the 48th pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves to select Baylor wing Kendall Brown. After a fairly safe selection with Andrew Nembhard to open up the second round, the Pacers swung for upside with the 6’8” Brown.

The Pacers are targeting Baylor's Kendall Brown, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ulXEONiPCM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Brown was a five-star recruit out of high school in Minnesota and later Kansas, joining Baylor for his freshman year before declaring for the draft. In his lone year with the Bears, Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, shooting 58% from the field and 34% from deep. He gives Indiana some real athleticism, picking up a tremendous player in transition and in attacking the basket.

Brown slid in the draft despite being lottery-level talent in part due to questions on his jumper, but he looks to fit well with a speed focused Indiana offense, giving the Pacers tremendous value in the selection. The pick will also wrap up Indiana’s night within the draft, trading the 58th pick to Milwaukee.