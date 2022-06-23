Pacers select Andrew Nembhard with 31st pick

The Indiana Pacers entered the second round with the bookend picks of 31 & 58, kicking off the Mark Tatum section of the NBA Draft by picking Andrew Nembhard out of Gonzaga.

At 6’5”, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points per game and 5.8 assists as the Bulldogs’ point guard, scoring 23 points in Gonzaga’s win over Memphis in the second round after posting nine points and 11 assists in the tourney opener vs. Georgia State.

Nembhard is Indiana’s second Canadian in as many picks, joining first round pick Bennedict Mathurin and Oshae Brissett, and is currently a member of the Canadian Men’s National Team. Nembhard is a four year player, joining Gonzaga in 2020, posting career highs in assists and steals (1.8) while shooting 87% from the free throw line and 38% from three.

The pick will give the Pacers another big guard that will require some decisions heading into the offseason for their crowded backcourt as trade rumors regarding Malcolm Brogdon have not materialized on Draft Night.