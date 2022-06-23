Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with the 6th overall pick

Following some shuffling within the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers were able to land Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona with the sixth overall pick.

The @Pacers select @BennMathurin with the 6th overall pick in the 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/59o0DuSZum — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2022

Mathurin has been linked to the Pacers since the Draft Lottery last month when he spoke with Rick Carlisle and Kevin Pritchard.

I asked #Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin about his ceiling and his interaction w/ #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and president Kevin Pritchard after the #NBA Draft Lottery:



“I had a pleasant moment w/ them. … They have a pretty good team. They’re looking to draft someone and …” pic.twitter.com/98iK8dgfpq — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 21, 2022

Mathurin steps in following his sophomore year with the Wildcats, scoring 17.7 points per game, averaging 5.6 rebounds. Being linked so long in the draft process with the Pacers, Caitlin Cooper and Mark Schlindler brought a great breakdown to Indy Cornrows just days after the Lottery.

One thing the Pacers are looking to get with Mathurin is his shot-making ability. Though he shot 45% from the field and 37% from three, he excelled in contested attempts but did struggle with isolation. Mathurin did have a successful March, scoring 27 points in the Pac-12 Championship and 30 in an overtime thriller against TCU to guide Arizona to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Mathurin is also the top Canadian selected in the 2022 draft with Shaedon Sharpe joining him a pick later, going to Portland.