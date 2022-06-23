2022 NBA Draft Thread: Preview, TV info, and more

Happy Draft Day!

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, and the potential to reshape the roster and go further into a rebuild, the Pacers haven’t traded any players yet today, but they will (in all likelihood) be selecting some in a few hours, including with their first single-digit pick in over 30 years.

The top four betting odds for the No. 6 pick in order, per FanDuel and DraftKings are as follows: Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray, Dyson Daniels, and Shaedon Sharpe.

Earlier this week, ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sharpe, who worked out for the Pacers on Monday, is in play with Indiana at No. 6 and that his range is likely somewhere between No. 6 and No. 9. Mathurin, meanwhile, was linked to Detroit in The Ringer’s most recent mock, with mention of how much he impressed there in his workout. Of course, all of that might change depending on whether the Kings trade out of No. 4, where the draft arguably begins from the standpoint of intrigue, with Jaden Ivey showing an aversion for Sacramento and Keegan Murray reportedly going to dinner with Domantas Sabonis.

Put simply, aside from the surety of Haliburton still being on the roster at the end of the night: Who (besides Woj and Shams) knows what’s going to happen for the Pacers?

That’s why we watch (or, wait anxiously for spoilers on twitter).

To do that, here are the viewing essentials:

When: 8 PM ET

Where: Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (second round)

Also, if you haven’t already, be sure to check out our thorough breakdowns for No. 6:

As always, please share your thoughts on the draft and anything related to the Pacers in the comments. This should be fun!