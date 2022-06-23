Pacers Links: Draft day begins with plenty of intrigue surrounding Pacers

Happy NBA Draft day! Consider this an initial game thread prior to the actual draft game thread as news breaks and rumors continue to swirl throughout the day.

The Pacers have options with the No. 6, No. 31 and No. 58 pick along with the 2023 Cavaliers conditional pick and a few veteran players which could help the Pacers add more picks or move up in the draft. Maybe they’ll skip picks altogether and add current players.

That latter option would be quite shocking as the idea of the Pacers rebuilding around several young players appears to be the most likely direction the team wants to take. Adding a young wing or two to team up with Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson would be ideal. But to add another quality pick, moving Malcolm Brogdon at a minimum is needed, which reportedly is in play via Woj.

“I think [Malcolm] Brogdon is likely also to move this week…Teams who don’t get up to number 4 to get [Jaden] Ivey, I think Brogdon is a real interest to them. I think especially Washington as they look to sign Bradley Beal.” (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/bdUNpxv7ti — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) June 21, 2022

It is hard to imagine Malcom Brogdon bringing back a No. 1 pick on his own, but that Cavs’ pick could help from my perspective. But my perspective comes from seeing all of the games Brogdon has missed while playing with the Pacers. His game and production on their own would certainly be worth a late lottery pick for a team looking to upgrade their backcourt...if he can stay healthy.

But what if Brogdon was healthier than it appeared last season and his reps are making sure trade suitors are aware he will be good to go? Now and additional first rounder makes sense and would absolutely give the Pacers rebuild the juice it needs.

And that’s just one area of intrigue for the Pacers heading into the draft.

Could Myles Turner fetch another first round pick? Do the Pacers want to keep Buddy Hield if they hang onto Duarte and draft another big shooting guard (Mathurin)? Can they have too many athletic wings? Will they be able to add a defensive-minded player to guard 3s and 4s?

The questions are mounting for the draft with the answers ready to reveal themselves by late Thursday night.

