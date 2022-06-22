The NBA Draft is finally upon us, the time when all of the mocks and speculation turn to reality for all 30 NBA teams. Speaking of reality, the Pacers need to emerge from draft night with some REAL help, whether from their currently slated draft picks at No. 6, No. 31 and No. 58 or from some combination of picks and trades that fortify the team’s rebuild plan.

Finally, we will find out who the Pacers will actually draft (or trade) on Thursday night. According to the DraftKings NBA draft odds, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin is -250 to be taken with the No. 6 pick or higher, while Dyson Daniels is -170 to be taken No. 7 or higher. Shaedon Sharpe was in Mathurin’s slot at one point not long ago, but is now +150 to be taken No. 7 or higher. Oh, and Mathurin was -160 on Tuesday, so he’s definitely trending in the Pacers zone.

Setting the odds for the NBA draft has to be crazy with all of the rumors, speculation and misinformation leading up to the first pick. But somehow, those oddsmakers stay a step ahead of the info, so keep an eye on those numbers to see any changes leading up to the draft.

I’d love to see the number bookmakers would put on the Pacers to make over 1.5 lottery picks. Now that’s some plus money I’d like to get behind!

NBA Draft Details:

When: Thursday, June 23 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN, ESPN app

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.