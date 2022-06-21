Scouting Jake LaRavia, Max Christie, and Keon Ellis

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin squeeze in one more prospect deep dive before Thursday’s draft, evaluating three players who worked out for the Pacers and might be available in the second round with picks No. 31 or No. 58:

Max Christie, Michigan State

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out these thorough breakdowns for No. 6:

On Friday, we also released an episode discussing recent trade rumors surrounding Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and potentially striking another deal with Sacramento for No.4, while also taking a closer look at Josh Minott (Memphis), Christian Braun (Kansas), and Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s).

