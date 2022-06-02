Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 3 option

Thing are already getting interesting with the IC NBA Draft Board for the Pacers. It was no surprise that Duke’s Paolo Banchero earned the second spot on the draft board with 39 percent of the vote.

However, once again, Jaden Ivey finished second with 25 percent of the vote. Chet Holmgren, a consensus top three pick nationally, fared better this time around, but still just garnered 12 percent. So, how the voting for the No. 3 slot shakes out should be interesting.

Will Ivey continue to top out in the low 20’s or is there enough local interest to boost him past Holmgren?

As for Banchero in the No. 2 spot, I would agree with the masses on this one for some of the same reasons I agreed with Jabari Smith at one. Banchero projects as a better all around player and playmaker, so you can’t go wrong with either as far as fit with the go-forward Pacers.

As we begin adding that No. 6 -11 tier of players the voting will begin to level out. Dyson Daniels will be added to the No. 4 voting list with Benedict Mathurin, AJ Griffin, Johnny Davis waiting in the wings.

Again, to being with, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, not the player you think will be available at No. 6. Vote as if the Pacers have the third pick with Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero off the board.

Poll Vote for the No. 3 player on the Pacers draft big board Chet Holmgren, PF/C - Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, G - Purdue

Keegan Murray, F - Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky

Dyson Daniels, F - G League vote view results 32% Chet Holmgren, PF/C - Gonzaga (115 votes)

40% Jaden Ivey, G - Purdue (144 votes)

15% Keegan Murray, F - Iowa (55 votes)

9% Shaedon Sharpe, G - Kentucky (32 votes)

1% Dyson Daniels, F - G League (6 votes) 352 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 4 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: