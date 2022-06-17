The IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board is set for players 1-14 with the final addition of Ousmane Dieng in the No. 14 spot. In the closest vote yet, Dieng earned 29 percent of the vote to edge out Malaki Branham with 28 percent.

According the DraftKings NBA Draft odds (scroll to the right for NBA Draft wagers), the community draft board is pretty solid with Jaden Ivey jumping Chet Holmgren being the main outlier. But considering the context of drafting for the Pacers, that change is not surprising.

Will any of the top five players slide down for the Pacers to take at No. 6? Will the Pacers add a lottery pick via player trade to have two lottery picks? Will the Pacers move their pick to move up or move down?

The draft odds expect the IC top five to be gone before the Pacers select at No 6. If you want to take a shot on some good plus odds at No. 5, thinking Keegan Murray may drop to No. 6, Shaedon Sharpe at +550 and Bennedict Mathurin at +650 might be worth sprinkling a little cash on.

Mathurin is also plus money (+105) to be picked under spot 6.5 if you think he may be a favorite of the Pacers. The odds on several players reveal how challenging the No. 6 pick will be will several options and no home run pick waiting to be taken.

The Pacers have (or will soon) worked out/met with all of the potential players, most of whom they have publicly admitted. They were around for Jaden Ivey’s agent workout which one can assume involve a chat or two.

With the Warriors winning the Finals, the 2021-22 NBA season is a wrap. The new season for the Pacers has officially started and the draft/trade chatter this week will highly entertaining.

Enjoy!

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board:

Don’t forget to check out the throrough draft previews from Mark and Caitlin: