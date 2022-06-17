Recent rumors and second rounders

After wrapping up deep dives on the players thought to be in range for the Pacers at No. 6, Mark and Caitlin turn their attention to the second round, pulling from the pool of prospects who have come to Indiana for workouts and might be available with picks No. 31 or 58.

For this episode, Christian Braun (Kansas), Josh Minott (Memphis), and Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s) are discussed in conjunction with the rumor mill, as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer recently described the Pacers as having designs on acquiring an additional first-round pick, perhaps via dangling pick No. 31, plus the Cavaliers’ 2023 first-round pick.

“Thirty-one is a beautiful place to be in this draft,” Kevin Pritchard said following the draft lottery last month. “It’s the one pick that you have a lot of creativity in doing a contract. And, so, if you see a guy falling, there’s going to be all kinds of activity around thirty-one.”

Topics:

Rumor corner

Myles Turner not interested in an offseason contract extension

Malcolm Brogdon as a potentially negative value contract

Teams trying to get deals done with Sacramento to select Jaden Ivey

Josh Minott’s raw upside and positional weirdness

Christian Braun’s curious shoot versus drive decisions

Weighing Jordan Hall’s playmaking against his defense

More

Enjoy the pod and look forward to the optionality the Pacers have with less than a week until the draft.

