Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 14 option

We have made it to the last vote for the lottery picks on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board. Checking in at No. 13 is Memphis center, Jalen Duren who held off Ousmane Dieng and a late charge from Malaki Branham to win with 31 percent of the vote. Dieng had 27 percent of the vote, while Branham finished with 24 percent.

This sets up an interesting vote for the final spot on the lottery draft board . For the final spot, we will reward the NCAA champion Jayhawks and include Ochai Agbaji to the ballot.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 14 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first 13 players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 14 player on the Pacers draft board Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL)

Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State

Mark Williams, C - Duke

TyTy Washington, G - Kentucky

Ochai Agbaji, G - Kansas vote view results 39% Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL) (18 votes)

26% Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State (12 votes)

13% Mark Williams, C - Duke (6 votes)

10% TyTy Washington, G - Kentucky (5 votes)

10% Ochai Agbaji, G - Kansas (5 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: