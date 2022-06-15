Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 13 option

The vote for the No. 12 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board went to another dynamic forward, Tari Eason from LSU who locked up 34 percent of the vote. Duke’s Mark Williams and the NBL’s Ousmane Dieng tied for second with 19 percent each.

Eason and Sochan (No. 11 on ICBB) are both dynamic forward options, but make a different impact with Eason being much better on the offensive end while Sochan is reliable defensive problem to throw at opponents. Of course, Eason is two years older which is a difference maker in the draft, even if he did display the development in his game during his second year at LSU.

Moving on to the No. 13 pick, adding TyTy Washington to give a little point guard flavor to the mix. Two more picks before the lottery board is complete!

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 13 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first 12 players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 13 player on the Pacers draft board Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (ZBL)

Jalen Duren, C - Memphis

Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State

Mark Williams, C - Duke

TyTy Washington, G - Kentucky vote view results 25% Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (ZBL) (22 votes)

31% Jalen Duren, C - Memphis (27 votes)

25% Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State (22 votes)

12% Mark Williams, C - Duke (11 votes)

5% TyTy Washington, G - Kentucky (5 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 13 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: