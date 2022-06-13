Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 12 option

The vote for the No. 11 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board went defensive with dynamic disruptor, Jeremy Sochan from Baylor taking 43 percent of the vote. Tari Eason maintained the second spot with 18 percent, followed closely by Jalen Duren at 16 percent.

Moving on to the No. 12 pick, Duke’s bouncy, big man, Mark Williams is added for this round of voting.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 12 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first eleven players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 12 player on the Pacers draft board Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL)

Tari Eason, F - LSU

Jalen Duren, C - Memphis

Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State

Mark Williams, C - Duke vote view results 23% Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL) (18 votes)

34% Tari Eason, F - LSU (27 votes)

15% Jalen Duren, C - Memphis (12 votes)

14% Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State (11 votes)

12% Mark Williams, C - Duke (10 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 12 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: