Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 11 option

The vote for the No. 10 player on the IC Pacers NBA Draft Board was similar to the No. 9 vote, with Johnny Davis taking an overwhelming majority with 45 percent of the vote. Tari Eason was a distant second with 18 percent, followed closely by Jeremy Sochan at 16 percent.

With the first round of shooting guard/wings off the board we will add another to the group with Ohio State’s Malaki Branham.

Again, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, which in this case will be the player the Pacers would take with the No. 11 pick (were they to deal down or acquire the pick via another trade) minus the first ten players on the draft board.

Poll Vote for the No. 11 player on the Pacers draft board Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor

Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL)

Tari Eason, F - LSU

Jalen Duren, C - Memphis

Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State vote view results 39% Jeremy Sochan, F - Baylor (40 votes)

16% Ousmane Dieng, F - New Zealand (NBL) (17 votes)

17% Tari Eason, F - LSU (18 votes)

17% Jalen Duren, C - Memphis (18 votes)

8% Malaki Branham, G - Ohio State (9 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Remember to share a new player in the comments to add to the list for the No. 11 slot.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: