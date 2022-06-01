Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: No. 2 option

The top of the IC NBA Draft board for the Pacers is set, with Auburn’s Jabari Smith earning 42% of the vote while Jaden Ivey finished second with 21%. Interestingly, Chet Holmgren only garnered 7% of the vote so we will see how many of the Jabari votes now flip to Holmgren.

Personally, I love the idea of Jabari Smith at the top as a legit power forward with a shooting stroke I would never tire of watching. Sadly, the Pacers front office will likely have to give up a bunch to go after Smith who certainly won’t slide down to six.

So, let’s move on to the second best option for the Pacers. As we move down the board, Shaedon Sharpe is added for this vote. The Canadian guard who spent a several months in Lexington, KY has officially stated his intention to stay in the draft. His youth and highlight videos make him an intriguing option for any team looking to swing for the fences for a player who could develop into a monster.

Again, to being with, vote on your top remaining choice for the Pacers, not the player you think will be available at No. 6. Vote as if the Pacers have the second pick with Jabari Smith off the board.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far:

IC Pacers NBA Draft Big Board: