Setting the Pacers NBA Draft Big Board

The Pacers have the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but all indications from the front office are that they could move up, down or out of the draft completely, so ranking the preferred players for any slot in the draft seems like a solid exercise for the hard core Pacers fans that make this site go.

This article will be updated as we go to build the big board starting at the top. I will pick the first five players to begin and ask that you vote on who your top choice would be for the Pacers if they were to move up to the No. 1 slot. Then add a player in the comments to include in the next round of voting. I will add that player to the remaining four players and move on down the list from there.

Again, to being with, vote on your top choice for the Pacers, not the player you think will be available at No. 6. Begin as if the Pacers have the top pick. So let’s get started!

Poll Vote on the top player for Pacers draft board. Jabari Smith, PF - Auburn

Chet Holmgren, C/PF - Gonzaga

Paolo Banchero, F - Duke

Jaden Ivey, G - Purdue

Keegan Murray, F - Iowa vote view results 42% Jabari Smith, PF - Auburn (370 votes)

6% Chet Holmgren, C/PF - Gonzaga (61 votes)

16% Paolo Banchero, F - Duke (142 votes)

21% Jaden Ivey, G - Purdue (188 votes)

13% Keegan Murray, F - Iowa (115 votes) 876 votes total Vote Now

Remember to add a new player in the comments to add to the list.

For reference, here are the available draft previews from Mark and Caitlin for the players thus far: