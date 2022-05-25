Pacers’ Brissett, Purdue’s Edey commit to Team Canada

Pacers Swiss army knife swingman, Oshae Brissett has committed to Team Canada with the hopes to help his country’s hoops team make it to the 2024 Olympics in Paris for the first time since 2000. The Canadian basketball program has adjusted their approach, earning a commitment from 14 players, looking to develop continuity among a strong group of talented players for three years to take their shot at an Olympic medal.

The NBA players arriving every year out of Canada reveals there is plenty of talent to work with and now, guided by the ingenuity of Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse, it appears Team Canada is working to develop into a continual contender on the international hoops stage. Brissett’s first taste of the NBA came thanks to Nurse and the Raptors which helped pave the way to his arrival in Indy during Nate Bjorkgren’s brief tenure with the Pacers.

Canada is also looking to develop younger players along the way, including Purdue’s huge big man, Zach Edey among the 14 committed players. Edey’s rapid improvement shown last season makes him an intriguing player to keep in the mix going forward.

Team Canada came close to making the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 but lost the Czech Republic in the semis of the final Olympic qualifying tournament. The current group will face their first test while playing to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup next summer. The first game will by July 1 against the Dominican Republic.

Here is the list of committed players: