Pacers land 6th in Draft Lottery - What now?

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin take a break from draft profiles to share their reactions from last night’s draft lottery and look ahead to what comes next, including thoughts from Kevin Pritchard’s first media availability since the deadline.

"There's something about picking (sixth) that at the end of the day, there's usually a little chip on the player's shoulder, like, 'Why wasn't I considered in the top four?' And I like that."@PacersKev spoke with reporters following last night's draft lottery ⤵️ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2022

Topics:

Why getting the No. 1 pick isn’t a guarantee of success but getting the pick right is critical

Will falling back, which was the statistically more likely outcome, lead to more willingness to take risks and potentially move forward with a longer view?

The possibibility of using cap space to grab a player and take on another pick

Emphasis on finding players who “love to play the game”

Would the Pacers draft someone who doesn’t come in for a workout?

More

