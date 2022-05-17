Indiana Pacers land 6th pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The odds weren’t in favor of the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, seeing their pick slip from 5th to 6th. The lottery saw no movement prior to the seventh pick when Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings jumped ahead of both the Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers, winding up with the fourth pick. The Orlando Magic came out on top in the end, getting their fourth #1 pick in franchise history.

for the first time in franchise history, we will select sixth in the 2022 NBA Draft. #GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/eqo4UGggtb — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2022

Though the Pacers fell a spot, they’ll still have plenty of options available at six and it’s always hard to tell what will take shape between now and the NBA Draft on June 23 that may move guys up and down to potentially put a surprising option in Indiana’s spot. There are plenty of reasons to see this as a draft featuring at least six top tier prospects, putting the Pacers at the tail end of that stretch.

That included a case for Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, who was not among the top five mocked selections at the end of ESPN’s Lottery broadcast. Other options for the Pacers will be Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Duke’s A.J. Griffin, both analyzed by Caitlin and Mark (as well as Ivey).

A more unlikely option will be Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, though in a year without a clear-cut #1 option, moving up into that position could be more possible than in other years with Indiana still holding onto Cleveland’s 2023 first rounder. Once again, the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday June 23.