NBA Draft Lottery Game Thread

Happy NBA Draft Lottery Day!

Well, I guess determining just how “happy” this day is will be better assessed AFTER the lottery, but the day is here. Face it, you’re going to miss speculating on the various scenarios the Pacers have and which players would be best taken from the one through nine slots.

The Pacers will be represented in the lottery room by Chad Buchanan and on the ESPN reveal stage by Kelly Krauskopf. For more on the odds involved, check out Caitlin’s dive into lottery luck.

Also, former Pacer, Domantas Sabonis will be on the stage with Krauskopf representing the Sacramento Kings. Another intriguing team representative is World Wide Wes repping the Knicks, a guy who often worked in the shadows of the league to make things happen for certain players prior to working for the Knicks. Hmm.

Share your thoughts on the lottery and anything related to the Pacers in the comments. Here are the draft lottery essentials:

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL

TV: ESPN