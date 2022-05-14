Tyrese Haliburton gets things started at Speedway

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had a big day a the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where he served as the Grand Marshall for the GMR Grand Prix Indy Car race on the road cars at the Brickyard.

For Haliburton, that meant giving the ‘start your engines’ command for the drivers and then taking a couple of parade laps in the Indy Car two-seater driven by Indy legend Mario Andretti. Talk about diving head first into the local culture. As Haliburton was quoted in this Indy Star story, he didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to learn about Indy Car even if he was unfamiliar with what to expect.

“At first I was kinda hesitant because I don’t like to do risky things,” said Haliburton, who also gave the starting command for the race. “This is something different for me and I probably won’t get another chance to do this.”

While rain storms threatened the race all afternoon, the race went off without issue. The weather certainly played a role in the outcome as Colton Herta and his team timed key pit stops and tire changes to make the most of the off and on rain before taking the checkers.

It was quite a show at the track and Haliburton’s smile seems to indicate he enjoyed immersing himself local racing culture. Hopefully, after a few successful seasons with the Pacers, Haliburton will be waving the green flag at the 500 in a few years.