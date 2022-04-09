Pacers vs. 76ers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (25-55) are on the road for their final two games of the season starting with a matinée against the 76ers (49-13 ) on Saturday with a 1 p.m. ET tip time.

The Pacers have not play since Tuesday when they lost to the Sixers at the Fieldhouse, 131-122. In that game, Joel Embiid stood out, not only for his combination of size and skill, but also proving to be unstoppable for the Pacers, finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds.

The patchwork Pacers had their plucky moments throughout the game but were never able to pose a threat to steal the W in the end. The Pacers will add a couple of new faces to the rotation, assuming recently minted two-way players, Nate Hinton and Gabe York get a little run.

The Sixers are currently fourth in the East with a chance to move up to third, maybe even second. However, they could also drop to fifth and lose home court if they are unable to secure wins over the Pacers and then Pistons on Sunday. So, the young Pacers will be motivated by the opportunity to play, but the Sixers are much more motivated to set themselves up for the upcoming playoffs.

DraftKings Odds: 76ers -14.5, O/U 235 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 1:00 PM EST

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Terry Taylor, Isaiah Jackson

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore lower back), Jalen Smith - questionable (sore left groin), Chris Duarte - out (sore left toe), Nate Hinton - out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

PHI: Charles Bassey - out (right shoulder pain/G League assignment), Georges Niang - out (left patella tendinopathy), Jaden Springer - out (G League assignment)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.