Nate Hinton, Gabe York sign two-way contracts with Pacers

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Pacers have signed Mad Ants guards Gabe York and Nate Hinton to two-way contracts, the team announced in a press release.

Hinton, who signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers amid the team’s COVID outbreak in December, played for the Mavericks on two-way contract last season while Rick Carlisle was still head coach. Prior to Summer League, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard accepted a qualifying offer to return to Dallas on a one-year, two-way contract; however, after nearly tallying more turnovers (14) than made field goals (16), he was waived on August 27, with the Mavericks instead signing Jaquori McLaughlin as his replacement. Upon being released, Hinton reunited with Carlisle in Indiana on an Exhibit-10 deal for training camp before ultimately landing in Fort Wayne, where he averaged 18.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with the Mad Ants this season.

York, meanwhile, who has spent three seasons in the G League as well as overseas after going undrafted out of Arizona in 2016, is getting another chance to make it to the NBA, with COVID having derailed a prior opportunity. In December, York was set to sign a 10-day with the Orlando Magic, but he ended up testing positive and instead later returned to the Mad Ants, with whom he averaged 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 34 games this season.

Along with Hinton and York, the Pacers have called-up and/or signed seven players who have logged action for Fort Wayne this season, including Keifer Sykes, DeJon Jarreau, Justin Anderson, Duane Washington Jr. and Terry Taylor.