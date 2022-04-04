Start, Sub, Sit for Pacers’ 0-3 Weekend

With only three games left on the schedule, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for one final episode of “Start, Sub, Sit” to discuss why the close of the season has felt like preseason.

Recapping the week in Pacers, the idea is to create a basketball-themed version of love it, like it, or leave it via specific moments or trends from a specific set of games, whether on court or off. In essence, Start means “more please,” Sub is “cautiously optimistic or on the fence,” and Sit is “enough already.”

Topics:

Ranting about how to evaluate games when the games technically don’t matter

Tyrese Haliburton getting to the free throw line and showing consistent effort

The good and bad of Isaiah Jackson (finally!) defending at the four

Buddy Hield throwing grenade passes

The final 8:28 seconds of the loss to Detroit, in which Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes did not play and everything that implies

Questioning what, if any, habits are being built on defense

More

Enjoy the pod and hang in there. We have some fun offseason content planned for when this season is (mercifully) over.

