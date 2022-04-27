Player Reviews: Chris Duarte, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin wrap up player reviews, selecting one player, one number, and one over/under for arguably the three most critical members of the roster’s young core: Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, and Tyrese Haliburton.

To make it easier to follow along and share your thoughts and picks in the comments, here’s the stats, lines, and clips for each player, albeit without context to avoid spoilers.

Chris Duarte

One Play:

Chris Duarte's such an effortless and skilled pull-up shooter (especially going left as @C2_Cooper points out)

Reaves sells out to cut off the drive, immediate step-back into his jumper

His craft is really damn good pic.twitter.com/aaKe1U44JU — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) January 20, 2022

One Number: 57

One Over/Under: 60

Tyrese Haliburton

One Play: Drawing contact against switches

One Number: 3

One Over/Under: 23

Isaiah Jackson

One Play: Ground Coverage

One Number: 8.4

One Over/Under: 24

Thanks to everyone who followed along and engaged with this series. It’s a big undertaking each season, so the engagement is appreciated. There were some scheduling conflicts with the draft pods, but those will be rolling out next. As always, be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple and subscribe on all other platforms.

