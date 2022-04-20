 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Players Reviews: T.J. McConnell, Lance Stephenson, Duane Washington Jr.

Pacers Podcast

By C. Cooper
/ new
Utah Jazz v Indiana Pacers Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows Podcast, Mark and Caitlin forge ahead with player reviews, selecting one play, one number, and one/over under for T.J. McConnell, Duane Washington Jr., and Lance Stephenson.

To make it easier to follow along and share your thoughts and picks in the comments, here’s the stats, lines, and clips for each player, albeit without context to avoid spoilers.

T.J. McConnell

One Play: Every time TJ was placed in the corner (YES I cheated).

One Number: 10

One Over/Under: 1.5

Lance Stephenson

One Play: Lance’s first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets when he became the first player in league history to score 20 points of the bench in the opening quarter.

One Number: 27.3

One Over/Under: .5

Duane Washington Jr.

One Play: Drives without reignition screens or occupying help-side defenders

One Number: 38%

One Over/Under: 5.5

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indy-cornrows-for-indiana-pacers-fans/id1476566116

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o4XAxIy9fRvqWeolhjy1w?si=4e2ac52c8b31429a

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...