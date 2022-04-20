Players Reviews: T.J. McConnell, Lance Stephenson, Duane Washington Jr.

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows Podcast, Mark and Caitlin forge ahead with player reviews, selecting one play, one number, and one/over under for T.J. McConnell, Duane Washington Jr., and Lance Stephenson.
To make it easier to follow along and share your thoughts and picks in the comments, here’s the stats, lines, and clips for each player, albeit without context to avoid spoilers.
T.J. McConnell
One Play: Every time TJ was placed in the corner (YES I cheated).
One Number: 10
One Over/Under: 1.5
Lance Stephenson
One Play: Lance’s first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets when he became the first player in league history to score 20 points of the bench in the opening quarter.
In case you missed maybe the weirdest 1st quarter of the last half decade, here it is with Big Pun in the back— Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) January 6, 2022
Lance Stephenson made a 14-25 bench celebrate and stand for an entire quarter
In 2022
Yep pic.twitter.com/AtGJ9nmDrD
One Number: 27.3
One Over/Under: .5
Duane Washington Jr.
One Play: Drives without reignition screens or occupying help-side defenders
One Number: 38%
One Over/Under: 5.5
