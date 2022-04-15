Player Reviews: Goga Bitadze, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, Terry Taylor

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin continue “The One” player review series, selecting one play, one number, and one over/under for each of the young, fringe bigs on the roster: Goga Bitadze, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Terry Taylor.

Don’t worry. Isaiah Jackson hasn’t been forgotten. After already reviewing the season for Myles Turner, Jackson will be included in a future episode along with Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. To make it easier to follow along and share your thoughts and picks in the comments, here’s the stats, lines, and clips for each player, albeit without context to avoid spoilers.

Goga Bitadze

One Play: Defense that requires quick decisions on the move, rather than winding up and sitting at a spot

One Number: 116.3

One Over/Under: 3.5

Oshae Brissett

One Play:

Oshae Brissett really just does so many nice little things to grease offensive possessions pic.twitter.com/lhC5CrggTU — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) April 4, 2022

One Number: 46.5

One Over/Under: 45

Jalen Smith

One Play: Catch-and-drive against smaller defenders

One Number: 26.9

One Over/Under: 4.7

Terry Taylor

One Play:

One Number: 4

One Over/Under: 9

After this week, the plan is to alternate between draft pods and player reviews.

Next up: Lance Stephenson, T.J. McConnell, and Duane Washington Jr.

