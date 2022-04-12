Player Reviews: Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows Podcast, Mark and Caitlin kick-off player reviews with the return of “The One” series: Selecting one play, one number, and one over/under for every player on the roster that best summarizes or encapsulates that player’s season and/or future. For the first installment, the veteran seasons of Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner are covered.

To make it easier to follow along and share your thoughts and picks in the comments, here’s the stats, lines, and clips for each player, albeit without context to avoid spoilers.

Malcolm Brogdon

One Play: Running late-game offense against switches

One Number: -17.2

One Over/Under: 20.5

Buddy Hield

One Play: Secondary passing adjacent to Tyrese Haliburton

One Number: 89

One Over/Under: 50

Myles Turner

One Play:

ICYMI: Myles Turner went OFF last night



40 PTS

10 REB

3 BLK

5/9 3PTpic.twitter.com/eSc39N5Xo7 — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) October 23, 2021

One Number: 66.2

One Over/Under: 12/9

After this week, the plan is to alternate between players reviews and draft pods.

Next up: Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Goga Bitadze

