Pacers vs. Nets: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (25-56) play game 82 against the Nets (43-38) on Sunday afternoon to mercifully complete the 2021-22 season.

What better way to finish off the Pacers worst season since the mid-80’s than to have it televised nationally on ESPN? That will be the case thanks to the Nets star power with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the fact that Brooklyn needs to win to maintain seventh in the standings and a home game for their play-in matchup on Tuesday.

That leaves the Pacers arriving at the Barclays Center riding a nine-game losing streak as heavy underdogs making it likely they will end the season the same way it started, with a loss.

DraftKings Odds: Nets -16, O/U 240.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 3:30 PM EST

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn NY

TV: ESPN/Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: T.J. McConnell, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Nets: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore lower back), Jalen Smith - questionable (sore left groin), Chris Duarte - out (sore left toe), Nate Hinton - out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

BKY: Goran Dragic - out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris - out (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons - out (return to competition reconditioning/sore back)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.