Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (22-43) return home after a 1-3 road trip to take on the Cavaliers (37-27) for the final time this season.

The Cavs have won all three prior meetings, including two games in early February which included the Caris LeVert trade a couple of hours prior to the first game in Cleveland. LeVert made his presence known in the next game at the Fieldhouse, with a monster effort down the stretch to push the Cavs past the Pacers, 120-113.

LeVert played the next two games, but has been sidelined for the last six games with a sprained foot which is expected to keep him out against the Pacers this time around. The Cavs have struggled of late, losing ground in the standings to the Celtics, but still have a good hold on the sixth spot in the East which will allow them to avoid a play-in scenario.

The Pacers continue working through varied playing rotations with equally varied results throughout the game, although usually ending up with a familiar loss in the end. The Cavs arrive in Indy after an quality when over the Raptors on Sunday and despite some key players on the injury report (LeVert, Jarret Allen in particular) the Cavs remain favored to win the game, according to DraftKings.

DraftKings Odds: Cavalier -3, O/U 223.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

CLE: Rajon Rondo - questionable (sprained right great toe), Jarrett Allen - out (left third finger fracture), Caris LeVert - out (sprained right foot), Collin Sexton - out (left knee meniscal tear), Dylan Windler - out (G League assignment)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.

