Recapping a weird weekend

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin rehash the final two games of Indiana’s 1-3 road trip, in which the Pacers lost to Detroit, getting outscored 16-8 over the final six minutes, and surrendered 133 points against Washington.
Topics:
- Flashbacks to the one-and-done bubble offense
- Death, taxes, and getting lit up by the Wizards
- Brogdon driving past anyone and everyone (except Isaiah Stewart)
- Tyrese ranking fourth on the team in fourth-quarter shot attempts over the last three games (7), behind Brogdon (20), Buddy Hield (19), Duane Washington Jr. (8), and Jalen Smith (8)
- Reflecting on the two main goals for the season: Defense and Togetherness
- Determining how many centers have been holding Goga Bitadze back from career-high scoring games (kidding!), and whether it was p for him to sit most of the third quarter
- Assessing what the rest of this season should be about
- More
