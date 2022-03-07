Recapping a weird weekend

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin rehash the final two games of Indiana’s 1-3 road trip, in which the Pacers lost to Detroit, getting outscored 16-8 over the final six minutes, and surrendered 133 points against Washington.

Topics:

Flashbacks to the one-and-done bubble offense

Death, taxes, and getting lit up by the Wizards

Brogdon driving past anyone and everyone (except Isaiah Stewart)

Tyrese ranking fourth on the team in fourth-quarter shot attempts over the last three games (7), behind Brogdon (20), Buddy Hield (19), Duane Washington Jr. (8), and Jalen Smith (8)

Reflecting on the two main goals for the season: Defense and Togetherness

Determining how many centers have been holding Goga Bitadze back from career-high scoring games (kidding!), and whether it was p for him to sit most of the third quarter

Assessing what the rest of this season should be about

More

