Pacers vs. Wizards: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The patchwork Pacers (22-42) wrap up their four-game roadie in DC on Sunday evening where they face the Wizards (28-34).

The Wiz continue to fight for a play-in spot in the East, currently sitting in 11th, one spot and 2.5 games behind Atlanta for the final spot. After such a strong start to the season, Washington has been patching together lineups for much of the past couple of months, much like the Pacers which has turned the season into a frustrating exercise, exacerbated by the loss of top scorer Bradley Beal to wrist surgery.

The Wiz did shake things up at the trade deadline, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis as their signature move. Porzingis has yet to play, but hopes to make his Wiz debut against the Pacers.

After a fourth quarter fade led to a loss in Detroit, the Pacers will try to bounce back, looking for a solid 48 minute effort minus the losing lulls which seem to rise up regularly. In the loss to Detroit, Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield combined for 42 points on 43 shots while Tyrese Haliburton only took 8 shots which was not a winning formula.

The Pacers beat the Wizards 113-108 on Feb. 16 at the Fieldhouse, but this time around, the Wiz are favored on their home court, according to DraftKings , with the possible availability of Porzingis surely making an impact.

DraftKings Odds: Wizards -2.5, O/U 226 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 6:00 p.m. ET

When: Capitol One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Wizards: Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Krispert, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford,

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

WAS: Kristaps Porzingis - probable (right knee bone bruise), Bradley Beal - out (left wrist surgery), Vernon Carey Jr. - out (right hip contusion), Isaiah Todd - out (G League assignment)

