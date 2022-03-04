Reliving Pacers vs. Magic: Start, Sub, Sit

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin rehash the miniseries in Orlando with “Start, Sub, or Sit.” Recapping the week in Pacers, the idea is to create a basketball-themed version of love it, like it, or leave it via specific moments or trends from the last two games, whether on court or off. In essence, Start means “more please,” Sub is “cautiously optimistic or on the fence,” and Sit is “enough already.”

Topics:

What changed for the Pacers on the defensive end over the final 12:30 seconds of Game 2

Isaiah Jackson making progress in one specific area

Injuries opening opportunities for players at unique positions — such as Oshae Brissett starting at the three and Taylor-IJax-Goga briefly playing together in the frontcourt

Assessing why rebounding has been a post-trade strength in spite of the team’s overall lack of physical strength

Screening as part of the cause for the low volume of paint-points

Tyrese Haliburton playing away from the ball, on offense as well as defense

Malcolm Brogdon playing 40+ minutes, including the entire fourth quarter and overtime

Also: Brogdon as the team’s “best all-around player”

In bonus content: Mark is forced to pick a starter among the land, sea, and air burger, rice pizza, and the hotdog that was sold in Houston with macaroni and breakfast cereal.

(Mark’s Note: This was like a SAW level of “This or That”)

