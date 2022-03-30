Nuggets vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (25-51) continue their slog through the tail end of the season when they host the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Once again, the Pacers have a loaded injury list, which leading up to game time includes Malcolm Brogdon as questionable for rest. Spectacular. As it turns out, Brogdon will indeed be out, but Goga and DW Jr. will play per Rick Carlisle.

Meanwhile, as was the case against Atlanta, the Nuggets have real stakes to play for as they try to maintain a non-play-in spot in the playoffs and can help secure that quest with a win. The Nuggs are currently sixth in the West with the same record as fifth place Utah but just two games ahead of surging Minnesota who is next on the schedule.

Nikola Jokic has played at an MVP level to keep the Nuggets afloat without Jamal Murray, whose return for the playoffs is iffy at best, and Michael Porter Jr.. who recently had a rehab setback making his return equally iffy, keeping Denver hopes alive to make noise in the playoffs alive.

So here we are, the Pacers playing the spoiler role yet doing so while trying to figure out which eight players will be available to make the game official.

DraftKings Odds: Nuggets -9.5, 0/U 235.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Justin Anderson, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (rest), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (headache), Duane Washington Jr. - questionable (bruised right hip), Chris Duarte - out (sore left toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

DEN: JaMychal Green - questionable (right wrist sprain), Vlatko Cancar - out (right foot surgery), Jamal Murray - out (left knee injury recovery), Zeke Nnaji - out (bilateral knee soreness), Michael Porter Jr. - out (lumbar spine surgery)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.