Pacers Podcast: Superlatives and Trivia

With the Pacers trailing by 18 or more points in each of the last three games, Mark and Caitlin take a break from breakdowns to hand out some awards before engaging in a fun (remember fun?) high-stakes (remember stakes?) game of trivia as a reprieve from the lack of stakes involved in the actual games.

Topics:

Most impressive performance from a rookie

Most impactful performance by a role player

Best in-game adjustment

Best 40-point scoring performance

Highest point of the season

Lowest point of the season

Most surprising demonstration of a skill

Then, in trivia:

Caitlin quizzes Mark about single-game plus/minus, road wins, games in which the Pacers led by 20 or more points (this happened! recently, even!), and more

Also, they play lineup fact or fiction and debate the merits of MJax, Gogner, and Turga as nicknames for Jackson-Turner and Turner-Goga lineups

Enjoy the pod and enjoy playing along. We’re going to try to keep things light over the final two weeks of the season. If you haven’t already, rate and review the pod over on Apple Podcasts and Spotify! We’d love to hear from you and get your feedback!

