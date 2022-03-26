Pacers vs. Raptors: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers and Toronto Raptors face off for the final time this season as Indiana has an opportunity to even the season series. The Raptors look for a chance to climb higher in the Eastern Conference pecking order (Tied for 6th with the Cavs) and try to claim a guaranteed playoff spot with 9 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Toronto is 7th in total defense in March according to Cleaning the Glass, swarming with a roster chalk full of size, athleticism, and defensive feel. The Pacers on the other hand, are 27th in defense in March, and could struggle mightily with Toronto’s bevy of big wings who can attack the paint and out of the post.

Pascal Siakam has been on fire, looking ripe for an All-NBA selection later this season, averaging 26.2 points in March on 60.5% true-shooting.

Scottie Barnes has seized more of Toronto’s offense with Fred VanVleet in and out of the lineup and other guards injured.

OG Anunoby returned from injury against the Cavs for his first game since February and played a large role in Toronto’s victory, making significant defensive plays throughout and canning 4 of 8 triples.

Indiana’s lack of size and current track record against competent teams is why Draft Kings has the Raptors as 11 point favorites.

DraftKings Odds: Raptors -11.5, O/U 224.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:30 PM EST

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

Raptors: Fred Van Vleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Jalen Smith - questionable (illness), Duane Washington Jr. - questionable (bruised right hip), Chris Duarte - out (sore left toe), Isaiah Jackson - out (headache), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

TOR: Gary Trent Jr. - questionable (hyperextended left big toe), Isaac Bonga - out (G League assignment), Malachi Flynn - out (strained left hamstring)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.