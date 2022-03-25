Eight storylines to track over the Pacers’ final eight games

With only eight games left on the schedule and no need to revisit the film from the latest lopsided loss to Memphis, Mark and Caitlin select eight storylines worth monitoring over the remainder of the season.

Topics:

Will Isaiah Jackson play any minutes defending at the four?

Is this team built to play fast moving forward?

Determining the depth chart at center

Evaluating what’s changed for Buddy Hield as a starter

Will Myles Turner play this year? How could his presence impact the team?

How will the remaining schedule’s difficulty impact the team and their outlook?

Will we see more of Tyrese Haliburton and Chis Duarte together?

and more

Enjoy the podcast and enjoy the remaining Sweet 16 games tonight!

