Mid-March Start/Sub/Sit

With the Pacers winning a close game (REALLY!) in-between experiencing both ends of the lopsided spectrum against Memphis and Portland, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for a fresh episode of “Start, Sub, Sit” to evaluate where the team stands with 10 games left to play.

Recapping the week in Pacers, the idea is to create a basketball-themed version of love it, like it, or leave it via specific moments or trends from a specific set of games, whether on court or off. In essence, Start means “more please,” Sub is “cautiously optimistic or on the fence,” and Sit is “enough already.”

Topics:

Tyrese Haliburton being aggressive against aggressive defense

The ever-changing approach to pick-and-roll coverages

T.J. Warren’s status being shrouded in mystery for much of the season

Jalen Smith’s continued production

Justin Anderson’s addition and play

Oshae Brissett’s at-rim finishing

